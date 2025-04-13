Cubs Planning To Move Standout Reliever Into Starting Rotation
Pitching seemed to be at the top of the wish list for the Chicago Cubs this past winter.
However, instead of going after some high-profile starting pitchers, they only added Matthew Boyd on a short-term commitment that could pay off if he stays healthy and performs well.
Now, with Justin Steele going on the injured list, it's fair to say the Cubs didn't do enough to address their rotation that already was thin coming into the year.
Chicago can't go back in time to change things, but they can be aggressive going forward.
Whether they look to make another blockbuster trade ahead of the deadline will be seen, but in the meantime, it seems like their plan is to move Colin Rea into the starting rotation with him expected to make a start on Sunday, per Maddie Lee of The Chicago Sun-Times.
Rea was signed to a one-year deal this offseason with the expectation that he would be a swingman.
His ability to pitch out of the bullpen and step into a starting role is now already on full display with this move, highlighting the versatility that he has that made him attractive to the Cubs this winter.
So far, Rea has been an effective reliever for the team.
In three outings, he's pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings where he's given up just five hits and has issued no walks to go along with two strikeouts.
How those numbers translate into a starting role will be seen.
But with Steele on the IL and the team scrambling to replace that production, it seems like they'll turn to the veteran right-hander as their first option.