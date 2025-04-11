Cubs Pull Off Trade With San Diego Padres, DFA Notable Pitcher
Coming into the 2025 campaign, there were concerns about the Chicago Cubs pitching staff.
While Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga were poised to lead the starting rotation, questions remained behind them regarding Jameson Taillon's viability, Matthew Boyd's injury history and the unproven, young arms who were in the mix.
The bullpen was addressed, but there was a fear that enough wasn't done, and at times, that seems to be the case early on this season.
With Steele being moved to the injured list, the thin group became that much thinner, and some shuffling will need to take place if the Cubs are going to remain competitive and atop the NL Central.
On Thursday, Chicago announced they acquired relief pitcher Tom Cosgrove from the San Diego Padres in exchange for cash considerations. The left-hander was optioned to Triple-A Iowa, but in order to make room for him on the 40-man roster, Caleb Kilian was designated for assignment.
The Kilian news is likely frustrating for fans.
He was one of the pieces who the Cubs got back for Kris Bryant in their 2021 trade deadline deal with the San Francisco Giants, also landing Alexander Canario in that package, as well.
Now, with Kilian being DFA'd, there is a real chance Chicago loses him via a waiver claim or trade.
If that turns out to be the case, then both players who were acquired for the former face of the franchise would no longer be with the organization.
As far as Cosgrove goes, he was a 12th-round pick by the Padres in 2017, and after an extended period of time in the minors, he got his first crack at The Show during the 2023 campaign.
It looked like the left-hander was a potential star.
Across 54 appearances and 51 1/3 innings pitched, he posted a 1.75 ERA and a ridiculous 242 ERA+ that was 142 points above the league average.
But, Cosgrove struggled last season.
In 18 appearances and 14 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed 19 earned runs and dealt with inflammation in his throwing elbow.
It's unclear which version he actually is.
Conventional thinking would suggest he's closer to the 2024 variant than what he did the year before that based on his low pedigree as a prospect. But he also had good form in the minors throughout his career, so it will be interesting to see what the Cubs can do with him.
When Cosgrove gets his first chance with Chicago will be seen, but since the bullpen still has issues that exist, the 28-year-old could be getting the call sooner rather than later.