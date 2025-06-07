Cubs Re-Stock College Pitching with Selection in Latest MLB Mock Draft
Among the Chicago Cubs’ last five first-round picks were two college pitchers.
Chicago’s first-round pick in 2021 was Kansas State pitcher Jordan Wicks, who made his MLB debut in 2023 and has served as a spot starter and long reliver at the MLB level. He has a career 6-6 record with a 5.23 ERA.
Wicks has struggled for playing time this year and is currently at Triple-A Iowa and on their 7-day injured list.
The Cubs’ 2022 first-round pick, pitcher Cade Horton from Oklahoma, made his MLB debut last month and is still with the team as they wait for the return of Shota Imanaga from the injured list.
The right-hander has been terrific in five games (four starts). He is 3-0 with a 3.51 ERA with 19 strikeouts and five walks in 25.2 innings.
But, with their promotions, the Cubs need some more college-aged pitching, players that are a bit more mature and may not need as much time to reach the Majors.
In MLB.com’s most recent mock draft, they have the Cubs, well, covered.
Who is Tyler Bremner?
Per MLB.com, UC Santa Barbara pitcher Tyler Bremner could be the selection at No. 17 overall. Mayo wrote that he’s seen the right-hander land in this spot in several projections and while his team didn’t qualify for the NCAA Tournament, he did finish the season with 10 or more strikeouts in six of his final seven starts.
This season he went 5-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 14 starts. He struck out 111 and walked 19 in 77.1 innings as he only allowed batters to hit .215 against him.
But, in 2024, he put himself on the map with scouts. In 19 games (nine starts), he went 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA in 88.2 innings. He struck out 104 and walked 21. He only allowed a .182 batting average. He was picked to all-America squads as a second- or third-team member and was also invited to USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp.
He could be an answer to restocking the system, which is now pitching thin with the promotions of Wicks and Horton.
The Cubs selected Florida State third baseman Cam Smith in the first round of last year’s draft. He had an incredible short season in the Cubs’ system and was traded to the Houston Astros as part of the deal to bring slugger Kyle Tucker to the north side.
Chicago’s 2023 first-round pick was Maryland shortstop Matt Shaw, who has been converted to a third baseman and was on the Cubs’ opening-day roster. He struggled, went back to Iowa and is now back with the Cubs and thriving at the plate.
In 2020 the Cubs selected shortstop Ed Howard out of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. He is still in the Cubs’ system at Double-A Tennessee.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.