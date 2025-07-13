Cubs Reportedly Eyeing Players From Twins in Potential Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Cubs want to add pitching.
It seems like Jed Hoyer is going to go after both starting and bullpen arms to fortify a group that has been strong for the most part, but could also use some reinforcements for the back half of the year.
In the past, it would have been foolish to expect the Cubs to land a high-profile player. But all signs are pointing to the front office putting together a strong package to bring in someone who can help them win this season and in the future.
And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Chicago is eyeing some players on the Minnesota Twins, which includes their elite closer Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax.
"The Philadelphia Phillies have been extensively scouting Minnesota Twins relievers Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax of the Minnesota Twins, hoping to acquire at least one of them. The Twins also are drawing strong interest from the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds," the insider reported.
Landing even one of those arms would be interesting.
Because both Duran and Jax have club control remaining for multiple years, it's going to cost them a hefty package to get something done.
Would assets be better spent on a long-term starting pitcher?
Perhaps.
But there's no question that fortifying the backend of their bullpen with either Duran or Jax to pair with Daniel Palencia and Porter Hodge would be a formidable three-headed monster.
This will be something to keep an eye on.
If the Cubs do give up the assets it would take to land one of these Twins stars, then it seems likely they would pursue some rental options for the starting rotation.
Hoyer seemingly has a plan when it comes to how they are going to attack this season's deadline, and pulling off a blockbuster trade with Minnesota could be part of it.
