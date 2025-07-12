MLB Insider Labels Marlins Pitcher as Best Match for Cubs at Trade Deadline
Despite a series loss to the Minnesota Twins, it has been a fantastic first half of the season for the Chicago Cubs.
With just one series left to go before the All-Star break, the Cubs have firmly established themselves as one of the best teams in the National League.
So far, Chicago has been led by a prolific offense that can beat their opposition in multiple ways. The Cubs are not only one of the best power-hitting teams in baseball, but they can also hurt opponents on the bases.
More News: Cubs Listed As Trade Fit for $120 Million Red Sox Superstar in Unique Position
Come October, this offense is going to be hard to deal with for anyone they face.
While the lineup might be ready to compete in the playoffs, the starting rotation is another story. Fortunately, the bullpen has been able to cover up a lot of problems in the rotation for Chicago, but this is a unit that needs some help.
Injuries have played a significant role in some of the struggles, and some external help will be needed with the trade deadline quickly approaching.
Jeff Passan of ESPN recently wrote about the best match for the Cubs at the trade deadline being Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.
“Whether it's Alcántara or another starter, the Cubs are a good starter away from having one of the top teams in baseball.”
Chicago and Alcantara have long been linked together now with the biggest need for the Cubs at the deadline being a starting pitcher.
More News: Cubs Land Talented Collegiate Shortstop in New MLB Mock Draft
After missing the entire 2024 campaign because of Tommy John surgery, the results in his first season back haven't been great for the right-hander.
It wasn’t too long ago that he was the NL Cy Young Award winner, but that type of production has yet to return so far.
This year, he has totaled a 4-9 record and 7.22 ERA. Those numbers are far from ideal, but pitchers coming back from Tommy John surgery sometimes take time to regain form.
More News: Cubs Prospect Could Be Key to Landing Pirates’ All‑Star Ace
When diving a little deeper, there was a good stretch in June for Alcantara, but he has unfortunately followed that up with three straight poor starts.
Due to the struggles, his contract and previous success, it is very hard to figure out what the value is for the formerly elite starter.
As he is currently pitching, he wouldn’t be a help for Chicago. However, he provides the upside of a NL Cy Young award winner, which could be the difference maker for the Cubs.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.