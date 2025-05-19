Cubs Reportedly Officially Calling Up Top Prospect Matt Shaw Back to MLB
The Chicago Cubs are making a roster move many have seen as inevitable for the last several weeks.
As first reported on Monday morning by MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Cubs are calling top prospect Matt Shaw back up to the Major Leagues after optioning him to Triple-A earlier this season following a rough start to his career.
Heyman clarified that Shaw is going to join the team for their series starting Monday night in Miami against the Marlins and that Nicky Lopez did not make the trip with the team down south as the veteran now hits the trade block.
Shaw has been fantastic over 24 games in Iowa even after getting off to a slow start, slashing .286/.409/.560 with six home runs, 14 RBI, and 26 hits as well as 17 walks.
He played 18 games for Chicago before being sent down and slashed .172/.294/.241 and clearly had some work to do in order to become an every day Major Leaguer.
The other part of the equation is the Cubs not really having a better option right now outside of letting Shaw develop.
Bench players like Lopez, Vidal Brujan, and Jon Berti have not been an upgrade on either side of the ball and the third base spot has been a black hole for Chicago.
If Shaw has taken steps to correct the issues from the start of the year and looks like the player he has for the last month in Iowa, the Cubs might just have their final piece in a dominant lineup.