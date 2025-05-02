Chicago Cubs Top Prospect Heats Up, Return to MLB Seems Imminent
The Chicago Cubs have an incredible offense which has powered the team to the top of the division with the most runs in all of baseball.
Though the offense has done a remarkable job and is striking fear into the heart of every pitcher it faces, there is one massive hole which the team hoped it would solve with their top prospect.
Matt Shaw earned the Opening Day job at third base both because of a crippling need there and due to the Cubs believing he was ready following a huge season in the minor leagues.
Things did not go well over the first 18 games of the year for the youngster, slashing .172/.294/.241 before Chicago elected to option him back down to Triple-A.
As a result, it's been a revolving door at the hot corner for the Cubs and they have now started six different players at the position in at least one game.
For a lineup which has been the best in baseball, Chicago is dealing with a black hole at third base right now which could potentially limit what kind of ceiling they have as a unit.
The plan for now seems to be waiting for Shaw to figure it out in Iowa before bringing him back up and handing him the job back with hopeful serious improvement at the plate.
Though some insiders doubt this is actually the strategy and thinks the Cubs are actively trying to make an upgrade, patience could be starting to pay off with Shaw.
Upon first getting sent down, Shaw's hitting struggles continued over his first several games and got even worse, but he has completely turned it around since then.
Through 10 games, Shaw has slashed .324/.457/.486 with 12 hits and eight walks. Perhaps most impressive and encouraging is the fact that after struggling with contact in the big leagues, the 23-year-old has struck out just three times.
Chicago is not going to bring Shaw back up after just two weeks, but it's not out of the realm of possibility to think he could return to the Cubs within the next month or so.
The goal in sending him down was always to simply let him apply what he had learned from three weeks in the big leagues and tune some things up in Iowa.
If Shaw can keep hitting the way he has over the last week, he certainly could be back in the Major Leagues before the time the dog days of summer roll around.
Chicago has a desperate need at third and Shaw is by far the most ideal solution if he can hold up his end of the bargain.