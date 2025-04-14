Cubs Rising Star Reveals Why Dodger Stadium Brings the Best out of Him
Pete Crow-Armstrong loves playing at Dodger Stadium.
The young Chicago Cubs outfielder made that abundantly clear during Sunday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crow-Armstrong powered the Cubs to a 4-2 win over the defending World Series champs on Sunday Night Baseball, going 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a triple.
The 11 total bases were a career-high for the 23-year-old, who launched a game-tying homer off Tyler Glasnow in his first at-bat and had the game-winning hit with his go-ahead solo shot off Blake Treinen in the seventh.
The home runs were the first of the season for Crow-Armstrong, who entered the game in a massive slump. Before Sunday, he was hitting just .197/.264/.258 with more strikeouts (17) than hits (13).
After the game, Crow-Armstrong revealed why he loves playing at Dodger Stadium so much.
"I love playing here...There's some sort of ease when you know your mom and your dad and a bunch of your family and friends are here," he said. "It's a fun crowd. I like the noise."
Crow-Armstrong has flourished at Dodger Stadium. In six career games there, he's batting .333/.320/.708 with four extra-base hits and five RBI.
A California native who grew up and attended high school in Los Angeles, Crow-Armstrong has deep roots in LA. Playing the Dodgers is like a homecoming for him, and he seems to get a boost from playing in front of his friends and relatives.
After smacking his second homer on Sunday, he blew a kiss to his parents in the stands.
He also enjoys the atmosphere at Dodger Stadium, which is one of the biggest and loudest parks in MLB. Attendance exceeded 50,000 for all three games this weekend, creating an intensity that rivals the energy at Wrigley Field.
Crow-Armstrong apparently isn't the only Chicago player who likes playing there, as the Cubs have won their last three series in Chavez Ravine. They'll try to carry that momentum into this week's road series against the red-hot San Diego Padres.