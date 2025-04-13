High-Upside Dynamic Cubs Outfielder Offers Most Value With Affordable Contract
The Chicago Cubs have a wonderful core on their Major League team full of high-upside, young players.
There is a lot of optimism for third baseman Matt Shaw, who made the Opening Day roster. He provides a glimpse into the future as one of two 23-year-olds in their starting lineup.
The other is center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who in the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, is the best player on the Cubs who is making under $1 million during the 2025 season.
He is set to earn $771,000 in 2025, but that could change in the near future as the team has approached the talented young outfielder about a long-term extension.
It is hard to argue against that, since he already possesses two elite skills, giving him a strong floor to build upon.
Crow-Armstrong is a dynamic outfielder with his speed and athleticism, already providing Gold Glove-caliber defense. It is what buoyed his 2.3 WAR rookie campaign in 2024 when he had a dWAR of 1.5.
Thus far in 2025 it has been more of the same, already recording a 0.4 dWAR, which is highest in the National League.
The impact that he makes with his glove is enough to warrant everyday playing time. When he gets on base, he makes things happen, as well, with his speed.
As a rookie, Crow-Armstrong stole 27 bases and was caught only three times. During his debut in 2023, he was successful in only two out of his four attempts. Thus far this season, he is a perfect 6-for-6 on steal attempts.
Those two attributes are enough for manager Craig Counsell to have him in the lineup every day. What is going to determine if he can take that next step is his production at the plate.
Crow-Armstrong showed that he is a capable hitter in the second half of 2024 with a .736 OPS, a huge increase from .582 in the first half.
Chicago went as he did on the field.
Throughout his professional career, when he is producing at the plate, the team is winning.
When playing in a win, he has a slash line of .313/.370/.482 with 10 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 41 RBI and 25 steals.
In losses, he has an abysmal slash line of .113/.163/.197.
If he can find consistency at the plate, not only will he ascend to an All-Star-level contributor, but the Cubs are going to win a ton of games and be in the driver’s seat to take home the National League Central crown.