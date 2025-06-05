Cubs Rookie Sensation Could Be Team's Most Important Player Down Stretch
The Chicago Cubs entered the season with pitching depth concerns, but that has not helped them from opening up a healthy lead in the division and looking like they can contend for a National League pennant.
Of course, much of the success has been fueled by the offense, however a team cannot be one of the best in Major League Baseball if pitching is not a complete liability.
That depth has been tested in the early portion of the year with major injuries to the starting rotation, however the Cubs seem to keep on winning.
One of the names holding things together was not even projected to be on the roster this season, but is excelling as a rookie for Chicago.
Cade Horton's Presence Has Saved Cubs Rotation
Rookie sensation Cade Horton did not leave Chicago much of a choice with the way he was performing in Triple-A to begin the year.
With a 1.24 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 29 innings, Horton's domination forced the hand of the big league club, especially with injuries to Justin Steele and Shota Imanaga.
Though it's taken some time, Horton is absolutely finding his groove right now, allowing a total of six runs in his last three combined starts which have encompassed 16.2 innings pitched.
Even more impressive is the command the rookie is showing, keeping the walks down and seeming to improve with each passing start.
It should be noted he is coming back from an arm injury as well which limited him to 34.1 minor league innings in 2024, and there could be an innings restriction to come into place here at some point.
With that being said though, Horton has become as important as any other player on the roster right now, giving the team an intriguing young pitcher who looks like he may have the makings of a future ace.
It will be a very difficult process for the Cubs to navigate as they weigh both the present chance to compete for a championship as well as the future of their top pitching prospect, but if Horton keeps on getting better, he is going to continue to be a huge part of this staff.