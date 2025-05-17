Cubs Should Consider Looking Within Own Division To Bolster Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs were the favorites to win the National League Central, and so far they're holding strong. Despite a surprisingly good season from the St. Louis Cardinals, the Cubs are in first place in the division thanks to an incredibly strong offense that can hit for power, average, and steal bases.
The starting rotation, despite a shaky start and a case of the injury bug, has showed up when needed thanks to a career season from Matthew Boyd and the exciting ascension of top prospect Cade Horton.
But the bullpen has been the one facet of the team holding Chicago back from being one of the true contenders in the NL. According to FanGraphs, the unit ranks 22nd in ERA, 24th in WHIP, and 23rd in walks per nine innings. Javier Assad has spent time on the IL and the acquisition of Ryan Pressly with his 6.91 ERA and 1.88 WHIP.
If manager Craig Counsel can keep the hot streak going, the Cubs should be a strong candidate to add a reliever from a selling team. And there's a strong potential fit right in their own division.
David Bednar has spent many years as the star of the Pittsburgh Pirates' bullpen, but with several bad years under former manager Derek Shelton, his name has come up in trade cycles on several occasions.
Bednar, 30, is having an off year with a 4.26 ERA and 1.34 WHIP on paper. But he's gotten some bad luck, and when looking at his metrics, there's a lot to be unlocked. According to Baseball Savant, he has an xERA of 2.85, a K% in the 95th percentile, and a Whiff% in the 96th percentile.
Bednar could be able to unlock more of his arsenal's capabilities if given appropriate run support which Chicago should be able to easily provide.