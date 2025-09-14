Cubs Star Owen Caissie in MLB Concussion Protocol After Collision with Wall
Just as quickly as Owen Caissie returned to the Chicago Cubs, he’ll have to miss time again. This time, it’s not a return to Triple-A Iowa.
During the Cubs’ 6-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, Caissie ran into the outfield wall at Wrigley Field and left the game later with what the Cubs called concussions symptoms. Later, manager Craig Counsell told reporters that the 23-year-old rookie was in MLB concussion protocol.
“Owen has concussion symptoms,” Counsell said to reporters, including MLB.com. “We’ll just evaluate him moving forward. He just kind of got gradually worse after running into the wall. About 45 minutes later, he couldn’t continue.”
Caissie made the catch in the third inning of the game for the out. But as he made the catch, he lost his balance and ran into the wall, with his head making contact. He required a moment or two before he was able to get up.
Caissie is the Cubs’ top prospect and the No. 44 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He was called back up to Chicago on Saturday when Chicago optioned outfielder Kevin Alcantara back to Triple-A Iowa. Chicago is trying to work through the injury to right fielder Kyle Tucker, who is on the 10-day injured list with calf tightness and can’t be activated until next week.
Owen Caissie’s Short MLB Career
The Cubs selected Caissie’s contract on Aug. 14, giving him the opportunity to make his Major League debut in front of his family and friends in Toronto as the Cubs played the Blue Jays. The outfielder is from Burlington, Ontario, which is near Toronto.
In 12 games, including Sunday, he has slashed .192/.222/.346 with a home run and four RBI. He remained with Chicago until rosters expanded on Sept. 1 and was sent back to Iowa so he could get more playing time.
Caissie was drafted in the second round of the 2020 Major League Baseball draft by the San Diego Padres, as he was the 45th player taken overall. He didn't spend long with the Padres. He was part of the package that the Padres used to trade for Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish in late 2020.
The Cubs dealt Darvis, catcher Victor Caratini and cash to San Diego for Caissie, along with pitcher Zach Davies, shortstop Reginald Preciado, shortstop Yeison Santana and outfielder Ismael Mena.
The 23-year-old has made steady progress in his five years in the Cubs’ system. He’s been one of the best hitters in the organization the past two seasons. This year in the minors he slashed .286/.386/.551 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI.