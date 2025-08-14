Insane Catch Robs Cubs Star Prospect Owen Caissie of His First MLB Hit
There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Chicago Cubs' game on Thursday.
Much of that had to do with their top-ranked prospect Owen Caissie making his MLB debut after getting called up to the big league roster.
Held onto at the trade deadline despite being featured in multiple rumors, the slugging outfielder is someone who could bring a jolt of energy to a team that is sorely lacking it at this stage of the season.
With questions swirling about where Caissie would play and what spot in the lineup he would hit, manager Craig Counsell penciled him in at No. 5 position in the batting order as the team's designated hitter.
Willi Castro, who was acquired ahead of the trade deadline, was slotted into center field while the usual corner outfielders of Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker manned right and left, respectively.
Caissie's ability to hit got him to this point, and that is what the Cubs were looking forward to seeing with him being used as the DH.
Owen Caissie Gets Robbed of First MLB Hit
Facing future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is never an easy task no matter how old he is, but especially for a rookie making his debut in his home country of Canada against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Following the top four in the lineup going down in order -- with Michael Busch and Happ flying out, Tucker grounding out and Carson Kelly lining out -- it was Caissie's turn to step into the box.
He wasted little time trying to record his first MLB hit.
On the first offering by Scherzer, the left slugger swung at a 93 mph four-seam fastball that was up in the zone, blasting it to the opposite field that looked destined to split the gap between the left and center fielders.
Unfortunately, Davis Schneider had other ideas.
Sprawling out for the catch, Schneider plucked Caissie's would-be first MLB hit out of the air, returning him to the dugout instead of seeing him stand on second base.
The youngster had another opportunity in the top of the fourth inning, and once again he hit it to Schneider in left field, although this time it was a fly out instead of almost a sure hit.
At the time of writing, the Cubs have only mustered up one hit through their first five innings, so they'll need someone to start putting pressure on Scherzer.
Perhaps that will be Caissie in the later innings.
