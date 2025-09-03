Cubs Starting Pitcher Shota Imanaga Made History On Tuesday
The Chicago Cubs are off to a great start in the final month of the MLB regular season. With aspirations to make the playoffs and compete for a World Series, the Cubs did their part by winning the first two games of the series at home against the Atlanta Braves.
After a thrilling victory in extra innings that saw Chicago come back from a 6-1 deficit, the Cubs followed up Monday's 7-6 performance with another one-run win. This time, Shota Imanaga took the mound and delivered yet another quality start.
Since joining the Cubs' starting rotation last year, the left-handed hurler has been an asset to their pitching staff. Tuesday not only marked the fifth time the Cubs have won a game by one run, but it also marked an even bigger moment in the franchise's entire history.
Shota Imanaga stands alone with this key stat
In his first two seasons, the 32-year-old pitcher from Japan has made 50 starts thus far. He is an impressive 24-9 in that span. That's not the only stat that stands out, though.
On Tuesday, Imanaga was able to etch his name in the history books in a long timeline for the Chicago Cubs. In the win against the Braves, the Cubs' starting pitcher was able to bring his career WHIP (Walks Plus Hits Per Inning Pitched) average to below a 1.00 mark. It sits at 0.99 after his last game.
According to Marquee Sports Network, Imanaga is the first Cubs pitcher since at least 1906 that with at least 50 starts to have a WHIP under one. Imanaga is on pace to have a second season in a row in which he has more than 100 strikeouts, fewer than 60 earned runs, and 30 walks.
This feat is unparalleled as it has not been done since at least 1906. Imanaga didn't even take all of the credit in with his accomplishment as he praised his teammates in the effort after the game. "All my teammates had my back. They covered for me. There were countless plays, amazing plays that they made," said Imanaga.
The Cubs still have a third and final game to play in the series against the Braves. As Chicago looks to catch up to the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, Imanaga and his teammates hold a four-game lead in the NL Wild Card race over the San Diego Padres for the top spot.
Imanaga's next scheduled start is next week in the opener of a three-game set against Atlanta on the road. It will be the lefty's first chance at a tenth win this season. He had 15 wins last season.
