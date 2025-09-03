Where Cubs Sit In MLB Power Rankings Going Into The Easiest Stretch Of The Year
MLB insiders just released their latest power rankings and the Chicago Cubs are No. 6 on Will Leitch's list. Their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, are still No. 1 despite taking three losses to the Cubs last week in a five-game stretch.
The Cubs are starting to find offensive rhythm again and that is going to be key going into this final month and October.
Chicago is now heading into arguably their easiest stretch of the year. They won't face a team over .500 until they face the Cincinnati Reds on the 18th and are easily teetering the line as an average team this season. The Cubs are gearing up for a 15-game stretch of teams well under .500 and should look to capitalize if there is a prayer of them catching up to the Brewers in the NL Central.
Playoff Picture for the Cubs
Despite missing an opportunity to sweep the Colorado Rockies, the Cubs are looking like themselves again; the team that sat at the top of the NL Central for most of the season.
Kyle Tucker and Ian Happ are starting to find their swing again and that is what they are going to need to, if nothing else, to hold the top wild card spot in the National League.
There isn't a team that the Cubs should lose a series to between now and the end of the year. Their toughest matchup this month is definitely against the New York Mets. The Mets are a tough squad as they are hunting for a playoff spot of their own, but Chicago is the better team. Besides the Reds, the Mets are the only team that has a record over .500 on the year.
Chicago has had a rough couple of months with their offense, but this stretch is a time for a few different things to happen. The batters can find their confidence again which has been lacking in more than just the outfielders. Seiya Suzuki hasn't looked like the designated hitter that they need him to be and if anything can come out of this easy stretch it would be their stars looking like their stars again.
Another positive that could come out of this time is solidifying a starting pitching rotation. Matthew Boyd looks gassed and if not for Cade Horton their pitching staff would be lacking luster to say the least. The staff is in need of some wins and some confidence of their own.
The last month of baseball is underway and if there is a chance for the Cubs to catch the Brewers they need to capitalize on the easy schedule that has been laid out for them this month.
