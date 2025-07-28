Cubs Still Attempting Trade for Star Third Baseman Despite Matt Shaw's Hot Streak
The Chicago Cubs have finally arrived at trade deadline week after months of intense speculation as to how exactly they are going to approach things.
Though much of the narrative surrounding this team has been about pitching, the Cubs have been linked consistently to the top bat on the market as well.
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez is not only a legitimate MVP candidate during what has been an incredible season, he also just so happens to play the position of Chicago's biggest perceived weakness.
It's been an up and down rookie campaign for Matt Shaw at the hot corner, and the streakiness has led to the rumors connecting Suárez to the Cubs.
More News: Former MLB Exec Pitches Cubs Blockbuster with Pirates to Address Pitching Woes
However, over the last month or so, Shaw has finally started to figure it out and has looked like the elite hitter Chicago hoped he could be. While the sample size is small, it appears he may be turning the corner.
Despite this, the Cubs are not going to simply back away from any interest in Suárez.
Patrick Mooney of The Athletic (subscription required) reported Chicago is still interested in trying to land the slugger.
"Shaw’s improvement won’t end the Cubs’ pursuit of All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suárez, according to a source briefed on the club’s discussions," Mooney wrote. "But it is a potentially significant development as the Cubs work through the cost-benefit analysis of any possible deals with the Arizona Diamondbacks and other sellers."
More News: Cubs 'Expressing Interest' in Pair of Diamondbacks Starting Pitchers
Over the last 30 days headed into a huge series against the Milwaukee Brewers this week, Shaw has slashed a much improved .241/.283/.500 with four home runs and 12 RBI in 19 games.
But it's the last two weeks where he has caught fire.
In nine games, Shaw is slashing an absurd .444/.464/.963, the hottest streak of his young career in what appears to be a final case to keep his starting job for the rest of the 2025 campaign.
Chicago may or may not get Suárez, and it's likely too late for Shaw's emergence to shape their deadline strategy. But perhaps some hope is starting to develop that if they do miss out on the coveted slugger, things are going to be just fine with Shaw at the helm.
More News: Cubs Reportedly Willing to Include Top Prospect in Mitch Keller Blockbuster Deal
Nonetheless, the Cubs are still going to do their due diligence on getting Suárez, however, their young rookie is doing a tremendous job of making his case.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.