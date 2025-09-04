Cubs Surprising Veteran Signing Reveals How Phone Call Brought Him To Chicago
In the long marathon that is a full season of Major League Baseball, players come and go, and the Chicago Cubs are no exception. As the offense has struggled a bit the last couple of months, the Cubs got creative with one of their latest moves.
Nobody was jumping off their sofa in Chicago when the Cubs signed recently released Cleveland Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year deal this week following what was a subpar season from the 39-year-old.
Though it was not earth shattering and perhaps a bit head scratching, someone like Santana could be the exact kind of depth piece and veteran presence needed in the clubhouse during October.
The Cubs were likely not the only offer for the 16-year journeyman, but they were the one Santana chose as he tries to compete to win the first World Series title of his nearly two decade long career.
Santana spoke about the reasons why he chose Chicago, and it was a surprising call directly from manager Craig Counsell which ultimately swayed his decision and brought him to the Windy City.
"He called me and he told me, 'I want you here,'" Santana said via Marquee Sports Network. "He showed me a lot of respect, so that’s why I came here...I have another option, but he called me, and he told me, ‘I want you here.’ And I’m here. Thank you, God."
How Can Santana Contribute to Cubs This Season?
Though first base is occupied by Michael Busch who has had a terrific season, not to mention Seiya Suzuki's impressive campaign at designated hitter, Santana is someone who has played a ton of baseball and has still proven to be at least a solid bench piece.
Winning a Gold Glove at first as recently as 2023, the veteran has the ability to step in and do more than just hold his own on any given afternoon. The hitting numbers over 116 games with the Guardians this year were not great, slashing .225/.316/.333 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI, but Santana is not going to be asked to play in an everyday role.
Along with Justin Turner on the bench, he brings thousands of games of MLB experience and gives Chicago someone they can at least semi-reliably go to when someone needs a break. Ironically, he knows firsthand what the last Cubs team to win a championship had to get over the hump, starting all seven games of the 2016 World Series against Cleveland.
Santana has been around the block, and clearly Counsell and Chicago saw something that convinced them he can be a valuable addition to the team. If they're right, look for the slugger to make a real impact here at some point down the stretch.
