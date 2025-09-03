Chicago Cubs Bring Back Speedy Outfielder For Postseason Run
The Chicago Cubs have not only been active on the field, but the team has been busy off of it. In recent days, the Cubs have added veteran second baseman Carlos Santana and relief pitcher Aaron Civale to the roster.
Both moves were made on or before August 31, thus making Santana and Civale eligible for the postseason with Chicago. The Cubs enter Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves just five games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central Division.
Those weren't the only signings that the NL Wild Card leaders made before the end of last month. A former Cubs outfielder known for his speed has agreed to return to Chicago before the playoff push.
Fans may not remember much from his first stint with the team, but five seasons ago, Billy Hamilton played 14 games with the club during the 2020 season.
Who is Billy Hamilton?
The switch-hitting outfielder not only played for the Cubs, but Hamilton also played for the Chicago White Sox twice. In 74 combined games for the Cubs' cross-town rival, the soon-to-be 35-year-old scored 29 runs and recorded 11 stolen bases in 129 at-bats.
Hamilton hit his only home run, a solo shot, with the Cubs in 2020. In his small sample size of 14 games, the Taylorsville, North Carolina native successfully stole a base three times and was caught stealing just once. One of Hamilton's stolen bases was home plate.
The majority of Hamilton's career was spent with one team, the Cincinnati Reds. From 2013 to 2018, the outfielder tallied 21 homers and 161 RBIs for his original MLB team. He rejoins the Cubs with the same amount of playoff experience as he did in 2020.
Hamilton's only postseason game in the opening round for the Atlanta Braves in 2019. He produced two runs, drew a walk, and stole another base in two playoff games for the Braves.
The veteran player has done damage against his former teams as well. As a Cub, Hamilton stole home against the White Sox during a game five years ago. His new Chicago team has series against the Braves, Reds, and the New York Mets, all of which Hamilton has played for before.
MORE: Cubs Magic Number For Playoff Berth Drops Again After Victory Over Braves
The speedy hitter is an asset for Chicago as they finalize their roster with the postseason in mind. After Wednesday's series finale against Atlanta, the Cubs have a day off on Thursday. They have 22 games left on their regular season schedule in a 24-day span.
With the additions of Hamilton, Santana and Civale, the Cubs are putting together a solid roster and complete team ahead of their first trip to the playoffs since the last season Hamilton wore a Cubs uniform.
The Chicago Cubs play a three-game series at Wrigley Field this weekend against the Washington Nationals (56-83). Washington is in last place of the NL East,
The Latest Cubs News