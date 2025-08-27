Cubs Surprisingly Listed Among Best Trade Landing Spots For Former Orioles All-Star
The Chicago Cubs are going to have some major decisions to make with their roster this upcoming offseason.
All attention will be on star right fielder, Kyle Tucker. Acquired from the Houston Astros ahead of the 2025 campaign, he has been everything as advertised. A summer slump, where it has been revealed he was battling a hairline fracture, is the only blemish on his performance this year. That likely will have little impact on the size of the contract he will receive, which should land somewhere between $500-600 million.
The Cubs should do everything in their power to retain him, given his importance to their success. Having Tucker and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong as foundational building blocks in the outfield would be great for the franchise. If a deal cannot be reached, they at least can rest a little easier knowing Owen Caissie looks capable of an increased role and Kevin Alcantara remains waiting in the wings of the minor leagues.
However, if Tucker does move on, there will be some pressure on the front office to make a move to help replace that production. The upside of youngsters such as Caissie and Alcantara is immense, but fans will be disappointed to see an All-Star depart for nothing in free agency. That could put the team in the market for another big trade.
The assets to pull off a blockbuster are in place. Had the Cubs been willing to part with any of their top prospects, they could have landed the kind of starting pitching help many analysts thought they needed. If they change their stance, a big move could be made this winter to address the lineup.
Would Adley Rutschman Be a Good Fit for the Cubs?
One player to keep an eye on is Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles. The two-time All-Star looks like he will be made available this winter, especially after the team agreed to a long-term extension with top prospect Samuel Basallo. Also a catcher, it is hard to envision the team keeping both.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report believes Chicago is one of the best landing spots for Rutschman should he be moved. He listed them at No. 4, with only the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants being listed ahead of them. Having them ranked so high does make some sense.
Carson Kelly, who signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract this past winter, is under contract for an affordable price. He is having a career year, but his OPS is only .661 since May 27. Already 31 years old, he is likely set in his ways when it comes to the kind of production to expect. He also brings some star power to the table to help offset a potential Tucker departure.
“Rutschman doesn't have Tucker's sheer upside, but he would fit nicely into their powerful, speedy offense. And defensively, they wouldn't really lose anything in going from Kelly to Rutschman on an everyday basis,” Rymer wrote.
This would be a great buy-low opportunity for Chicago. Rutschman is a two-time All-Star, but hasn’t been near that level for more than a calendar year. A change of scenery could be what he needs to get back on track. And, it shouldn’t cost them any of their top prospects, leaving enough trade chips to pull another blockbuster should the need arise.