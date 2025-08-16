The Massive Price Tag Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Will Command In Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs have been falling behind lately in the National League playoff picture, with their offense taking a step in the wrong direction.
Despite still being a Wild Card contender, the Cubs have seen the Milwaukee Brewers run away with the NL Central the past couple of weeks. Chicago hasn't been playing their best baseball, and the Brewers are red-hot, making the lead in the division increasingly larger.
While the offense of the Cubs is a main reason why the team has been successful overall in 2025, it has become an issue for the team now. Nearly everyone in the starting lineup is struggling, and the power numbers are way down.
Although it has been a group effort in the struggles, Chicago’s two All-Star starters have been especially bad. Unfortunately for the Cubs, one of their stars, Kyle Tucker, is set to hit free agency at the end of the year, making success this season even more important. And with his future in limbo, the Cubs might have to open up their wallets if they want to keep him.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about the belief that Kyle Tucker could receive a contract somewhere in the $500-$650 million range this winter.
This is certainly a large number, which falls in the range of what Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just recently signed for with the Toronto Blue Jays, but as expected, less than the Juan Soto contract.
Is $500 Million Too Much for Tucker?
At 28 years old, Tucker is hitting free agency at a good time, which is going to benefit him. Furthermore, as the widely expected top free agent of the class, seeing his number reach the $500 million mark is certainly possible.
Despite the overall numbers still being good as of now, the star slugger has struggled of late for Chicago. In 2025, he has slashed .265/.377/.457 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI, and 24 stolen bases. While the numbers are still very strong, his slugging percentage is 50 points lower than his career numbers at this point.
One of the more underrated things about Tucker’s game is his ability to steal bases. With him having a chance to secure 30 stolen bags this campaign, that is another weapon in his arsenal that provides value.
The end of the season is certainly going to play a part in how much Tucker is going to get in free agency. If the struggles continue, making $500 million plus would be a risky investment for a team this winter.
