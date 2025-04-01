Cubs Taking Massive Risk Relying on Veteran Pitcher To Stay Healthy
After having to start their season in Japan, the Chicago Cubs returned to the United States to resume their campaign against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Splitting the series against a very good Diamondbacks team on the road should be considered a win for the Cubs, especially considering their tough travel schedule to begin the year.
Now, the team will be focused on trying to build some momentum after their uneven start.
Fortunately, there is a lot of talent on this team, and Chicago will be leaning on its starting rotation once again in 2025.
Last season, the trio of Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Shota Imanaga was one of the best in the league. The front office added to that core this winter by signing Matthew Boyd to a two-year, $29 million deal.
However, Boyd is a considerable risk according to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.
“The Cubs are banking on the strong history of pitchers in their second year removed from (Tommy John surgery)," Bastian said. "If Boyd does stay healthy and builds off his 2024 showing, that will really deepen Chicago’s rotation.”
While he had a strong 2024 season coming back from Tommy John surgery, staying healthy has been an issue for Boyd in the past.
The veteran southpaw hasn’t started more than 15 games or thrown 80 innings in a season since 2019, so durability isn't his strong suit.
For someone who is slated to be the Cubs' fourth starter, this is a bit concerning. Given his age (34) and recent injury history, it’s impossible to trust him to stay healthy for an entire season.
However, when he is on the mound, the left-hander is pretty good. Last year with the Cleveland Guardians, he posted a 2.72 ERA in the regular season before notching a 0.77 ERA in three playoff starts.
Since Chicago wants to make the postseason this year, adding a veteran presence like Boyd could help the rotation if he stays healthy, especially in October.
While he's only made one start for the Cubs so far, Boyd was impressive in his season debut, firing five shutout innings against an Arizona offense that led MLB in scoring last year.
If he keeps it up and stays healthy, he could provide a significant boost to Chicago's rotation this year and potentially be a difference-maker. Adding Boyd was a risky move, but it's one that could pay off handsomely if he avoids injury.