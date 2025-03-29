Inside The Cubs

Cubs Trade Pitcher From Cody Bellinger Deal in Frustrating Turn of Events

The Chicago Cubs traded the pitcher they acquired in the Cody Bellinger trade.

Feb 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale
Feb 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Cody Poteet against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The return for Cody Bellinger is now official for the Chicago Cubs.

After shipping the former MVP to the New York Yankees this offseason in exchange for reliever Cody Poteet and salary relief, the Cubs have now flipped the right-hander to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, as reported by Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

So, all in all, Chicago traded away their productive outfielder for money, money that was not spent on improving this roster since the payroll of this team compared to last year's is shockingly low.

That's what fans have been frustrated by when it comes to this era under the Ricketts family.

As a historic franchise in one of the largest markets in the country, the Cubs have not operated in that manner, instead choosing to function like a cash-strapped organization.

Perhaps Chicago is sitting on this money with an eye towards making aggressive moves ahead of the trade deadline, going after potential high-profile players who could be on the market who will help this team get into the playoffs and win a division title.

If that's the case, then moving Poteet -- who was recently designated for assignment and has just a career Major League ERA of 3.80 in 24 outings -- was the right thing to do.

But that also comes with the caveat that the Cubs actually spend this money.

It's not something they've shown a propensity to do, so until that happens, then this will be seen as another move to line the pockets of the owners.

