Cubs Versatile Youngster Suffers Eye-Popping Drop in Recent MLB Prospect Rankings
The Chicago Cubs are as well represented as any team in the top 100 prospects list made by MLB Pipeline.
They currently have six players on the list; third baseman Matt Shaw, right-handed pitcher Cade Horton, outfielder Owen Caissie, catcher/first baseman Moises Ballesteros, outfielder Kevin Alcantara and middle infielder Jefferson Rojas.
Cam Smith, a third baseman turned right fielder, would have been on the list, as well, had he not been traded to the Houston Astros as part of the Kyle Tucker blockbuster this past offseason.
There is another very popular Cubs prospect no longer featured on the list, too; the versatile James Triantos.
The No. 7-ranked prospect in the organization was originally on the top 100 list coming into the season at No. 67 overall and fifth on the team.
What Has Led to James Triantos Falling out of MLB Prospect Rankings?
In their recent update of the rankings shared by Sam Dykstra of MLB.com, Triantos suffered a sizable fall, as he is no longer listed amongst the top 100 prospects in the game.
A major reason for that has been his lack of power and regression in other areas that made him such a highly-touted player.
“Triantos headed back to Triple-A Iowa's loaded lineup with a reputation for having exceptional bat-to-ball skills, above-average speed and questionable power. The power continues to be below average, and the overall hit tool has struggled too, in part because the Cubs prospect's chase rate ranks below the fifth percentile for Triple-A. Triantos was always pretty aggressive, but he's become worryingly so to this point in '25,” Dykstra wrote.
His production has slipped after a very strong showing in the Arizona Fall League in 2023 being carried over into the 2024 campaign.
Through 89 plate appearances this year, Triantos has a slash line of .235/.270/.306 with six doubles and zero home runs. He has stolen six bases and has been caught stealing twice.
His OPS has dropped nearly 200 points from last season’s production, a concerning sign for a player whose power was already viewed as a weakness.
With such a deep farm system, Chicago can overcome some of their top prospects plateauing, but it is certainly disappointing to witness a talented young player struggling to the extent which Triantos is at the moment.