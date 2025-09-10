Cubs vs Braves Preview (09/10/25): How To Watch The Chicago Cubs Game Today
The Chicago Cubs will wrap up their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The Cubs are taking on more injuries, as Chicago placed outfielder Kyle Tucker on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday after his injured calf didn’t react quickly enough to several days off. That balances out with the return of a starting pitcher that should give ace Shota Imanaga some support down the stretch.
The Cubs are off on Thursday and will travel back to Chicago to host the Tampa Bay Rays for a three-game series that starts on Friday at Wrigley Field. While Chicago is basically locked into a National League wild card berth, the Rays are desperate to get back into the American League wild card race.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Cubs vs Braves
Date: Wednesday, Sept. 10
Time: 6:15 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast (Braves)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM (Braves)
Location: Truist Park, Atlanta (Cobb County, Ga.)
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Jameson Taillon (9-6, 4.15)
Taillon is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list in advance of the game, so he’ll be making his first start since Aug. 24, after which he was placed on the IL with a left groin strain. In that last start he took the win, as he went five innings and allowed three hits and one earned run. He struck out three and walked none. He’s won two of his last three starts and is 4-3 with a 4.86 ERA in his last seven starts.
Due to another injury earlier this year, he is making just his 20th start this season. He has 81 strikeouts and 21 walks in 106.1 innings. He is allowing batters to hit .232 against him and he has a 1.08 WHIP.
Braves: LHP Chris Sale (5-4, 2.38)
A fractured left rib cage cost Sale more than two months of the season and he returned to the mound on Aug. 30 to a Braves team that was out of the playoff race. In his last start against Seattle, he pitched 6.2 innings, as he allowed four hits and one earned run. He struck out nine and walked none. In his last seven starts he is 3-1 with a 0.95 ERA, with 60 strikeouts and 12 walks in 47.1 innings.
Sale is preparing for throw his 19th start and has 132 strikeouts and 27 walks in 102 innings. Batters are hitting .225 against him and he has 1.10 WHIP.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): The Cubs finally placed Tucker on the IL on Tuesday, hours after manager Craig Counsell said Chicago wasn’t planning to do so.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters that he’s not certain when Palencia will return.
Jameson Taillon, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, Aug. 28, retroactive to Aug. 25, eligible to return): Taillon, as noted, is expected to start on Wednesday.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Soroka will make a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): Brasier is in Atlanta to throw a bullpen.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): The Cubs are still hopeful Amaya can join them by the end of the regular season even after a setback in his recovery.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
Cubs vs Braves Highlights (9/9/25)
