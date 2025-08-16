Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Struggles Coincide With The Struggles Of Kyle Tucker

The Chicago Cubs are in a rut to say the least.

Maddy Dickens

Jul 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a single during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Jul 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a single during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyle Tucker was acquired in a trade from the Houston Astros in December of last year with the sole purpose of being an offensive weapon that the Chicago Cubs were desperate for.

To start the year he looked like the slugger they needed, but the last time he hit a home run for the club was when the Cubs were leading the NL Central. They now sit nine games back from the Milwaukee Brewers. Clearly the rut of Tucker means a rut of the Cubs.

Unfortunately for the Cubs they are in the same division as the Brewers who are the best team in baseball by a long shot. They have gone on a pair of double-digit win streaks recently and that includes their current 13-game run. So, anytime the Cubs take a loss, like their one last night, they fall back another game. Chicago's 68-53 record would have them right in the hunt of any other division.

Cub's Struggling Offense in the Last Month

Kyle Tucke
Aug 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Chicago sits in the bottom third of the majors in RBI/total hits (both second-least), OPS (tied for fourth-lowest), on-base/slugging percentage (both sixth-lowest), batting average (seventh-lowest), and home runs (tenth-lowest).

There are only three teams who don't have 100 runs in the last 30 days- the Saint Louis Cardinals, Chicago, and the San Francisco Giants. The team is straining swinging a bat.

MORE: Wild Stat Illustrates Why Cubs Have Struggled Recently

The Cubs are 5-8 to start the month of August with a lone series win against the Baltimore Orioles back on the first. The one positive note to look at is they went into the belly of the beast that is Rogers Centre in Toronto to face the Blue Jays and came out with one win. There aren't many who have been able to do that recently as they are arguably one of the best squads in baseball on their home field.

Tucker is facing probably the worst stretch of his career. His slash line for the last 30 games is .196/.346/.255 and things are getting worse, not better. HIs batting average is down to .120, on-base percentage is below .250, and he is now slugging a .120 in the last seven-games.

Kyle Tucke
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Things are bound to turn around as he is too good for them not to, but if it doesn't turn around quick they could be looking at losing the top spot in the wild card race. The Cubs success is in direct correlation with Tucker's performance and they are counting on him to find his groove again.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

The Massive Price Tag Cubs Star Kyle Tucker Will Command In Free Agency

Former MLB Exec Ranks Cubs Star Kyle Tucker In Free Agent List

The Good And The Bad From The Cubs Series Loss To The Toronto Blue Jays

Cubs Farm System Drops Significantly In MLB Rankings

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

Home/News