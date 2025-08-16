Chicago Cubs Struggles Coincide With The Struggles Of Kyle Tucker
Kyle Tucker was acquired in a trade from the Houston Astros in December of last year with the sole purpose of being an offensive weapon that the Chicago Cubs were desperate for.
To start the year he looked like the slugger they needed, but the last time he hit a home run for the club was when the Cubs were leading the NL Central. They now sit nine games back from the Milwaukee Brewers. Clearly the rut of Tucker means a rut of the Cubs.
Unfortunately for the Cubs they are in the same division as the Brewers who are the best team in baseball by a long shot. They have gone on a pair of double-digit win streaks recently and that includes their current 13-game run. So, anytime the Cubs take a loss, like their one last night, they fall back another game. Chicago's 68-53 record would have them right in the hunt of any other division.
Cub's Struggling Offense in the Last Month
Chicago sits in the bottom third of the majors in RBI/total hits (both second-least), OPS (tied for fourth-lowest), on-base/slugging percentage (both sixth-lowest), batting average (seventh-lowest), and home runs (tenth-lowest).
There are only three teams who don't have 100 runs in the last 30 days- the Saint Louis Cardinals, Chicago, and the San Francisco Giants. The team is straining swinging a bat.
The Cubs are 5-8 to start the month of August with a lone series win against the Baltimore Orioles back on the first. The one positive note to look at is they went into the belly of the beast that is Rogers Centre in Toronto to face the Blue Jays and came out with one win. There aren't many who have been able to do that recently as they are arguably one of the best squads in baseball on their home field.
Tucker is facing probably the worst stretch of his career. His slash line for the last 30 games is .196/.346/.255 and things are getting worse, not better. HIs batting average is down to .120, on-base percentage is below .250, and he is now slugging a .120 in the last seven-games.
Things are bound to turn around as he is too good for them not to, but if it doesn't turn around quick they could be looking at losing the top spot in the wild card race. The Cubs success is in direct correlation with Tucker's performance and they are counting on him to find his groove again.
