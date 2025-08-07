Cubs vs Cardinals: Previewing Pitching Matchups For Huge Series This Weekend
The Chicago Cubs have been struggling a little bit as of late as they try to stay on track and keep pace in the division with the surging Milwaukee Brewers.
With the Brewers seeming suddenly incapable of losing and now the first team to 70 wins, Chicago goes into the weekend after avoiding the sweep against the Cincinnati Reds trailing the division by four games.
The opportunity to gain some ground back is there though, and the Cubs prepare to hit the road to face their most hated rival, the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game set starting Friday night.
What Are the Pitching Matchups for Cubs vs Cardinals This Weekend?
Even though Chicago has struggled with consistency in the starting rotation and failed to add to it meaningfully at last week's trade deadline, the matchups in St. Louis favor them fairly significantly.
Friday: Matthew Boyd vs Michael McGreevy
The first game of the series -- which begins at 7:15 p.m. CST Friday -- pits Cubs All-Star left-hander Matthew Boyd against Cardinals rookie right-hander Michael McGreevy.
Boyd has of course been sensational this year, pitching to a 2.34 ERA and 1.033 WHIP with an 11-4 record over 22 starts.
McGreevy, meanwhile, has shown flashes in his first seven appearances, but the overall 5.08 ERA and 1.231 WHIP leave some to be desired. The youngster does have a winning record though at 3-2.
Saturday: Colin Rea vs Andre Pallante
Saturday night -- with first pitch scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CST -- is the least intriguing of the three matchups, but also perhaps the most evenly matched.
For Chicago, it's stretch man Colin Rea making his 20th start and 24 appearance of the season. Rea enters the weekend with a 4.23 ERA, 1.319 WHIP, and a record of 8-5.
The 35-year-old is going up against St. Louis' young converted bullpen arm Andre Pallante, who has been impressive in his first full season as a starter. Over 22 starts, Pallante owns a 4.57 ERA and 1.320 WHIP with a record of 6-8.
Sunday: Shota Imanaga vs Sonny Gray
Should a rubber match be needed to take the series on Sunday night, it's advantage Cubs in a battle of aces at 6:10 p.m. CST on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast.
Chicago's lefty Shota Imanaga has a 3.12 ERA and 0.996 WHIP with an 8-4 record over his 16 starts. For the Cardinals, Sonny Gray is having a solid but unremarkable season with a 4.21 ERA and 1.169 WHIP, though his 10-5 record over 23 starts is very solid.
It should be a tremendous showdown in St. Louis with the Cubs in town desperate for a series victory.
Time will tell if they can pull it off.
How To Wach Cubs vs Cardinals
Date
TV / Stream
Start Time (CST)
Friday, Aug. 8
Marquee Sports Network
7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 9
Fox Sports
6:15 p.m.
Sunday, August 10
ESPN
6:10 p.m.
