New Cubs Star Willi Castro Shows Versatility, Matches Century-Old Record
Willi Castro was a coveted player at the trade deadline for his ability to hit right-handed and left-handed pitching, along with his versatility.
The Chicago Cubs felt they needed more help in the utility department and pounced on Castro when the Minnesota Twins made him available.
The Cubs gave up two minor league pitchers — right-handers Ryan Gallagher and Sam Armstrong — for the right to have Castro on the field for the next two months. In just four games he’s done something historic.
Willi Castro’s Historic Start
On Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, Castro started in right field and batted fifth in the order. It was his fourth start for the Cubs since he arrived in the Windy City.
In his first three starts he played second base, third base and center field.
Per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Castro became the first Cubs players since 1904 to start his first four games with the franchise at four different positions.
Those Cubs went 93-60-3 and finished second in the National League. The team featured the legendary double-play combination of shortstop Joe Tinker, second baseman Johnny Evers and first baseman Frank Chance.
The New York Giants won the pennant that year.
Willi Castro’s Career
Before the trade, Castro played multiple positions with the Twins and slashed .245/.335/.407 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. He also had 15 doubles and three triples.
Castro spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Twins. Before that, he spent four seasons with the Detroit Tigers, where he made his MLB debut in 2019. He was named an American League All-Star in 2024 with the Twins.
In his first 675 MLB games he slashed .248/.316/.391 with 55 home runs and 222 RBI.
The Cleveland Guardians signed him as an international free agent in 2013 out of Puerto Rico. He was eventually traded to the Tigers in 2018, a year in advance of his MLB debut.
Chicago Cubs at Trade Deadline
The Cubs are assessing how long they will be without starting pitcher Michael Soroka, who went on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury on Tuesday. He was the only starting pitcher Chicago acquired at the deadline and it puts them back at square one when it comes to pitching depth.
Other Cubs additions at the trade deadline included relievers Andrew Kittredge and reliever Taylor Rogers. To make room for them, the Cubs designated reliever Ryan Pressly for assignment.
