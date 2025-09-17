Cubs vs Pirates Preview (9/17/25): Start Time, Pitchers, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs are seeking a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates when they play the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday at PNC Park.
The Cubs (87-64) are coming off a 4-1 win on Tuesday, as Michael Busch homered and Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in two runs for starter Cade Horton, who claimed his 11th win of the season. Chicago beat one of the best starters in baseball in Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Chicago heads to Cincinnati after the game for a four-game series with the Reds that starts on Thursday. The Cubs will, most likely, have a playoff bid in hand by the time that series starts.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburg Pirates
Game Day: Wednesday, Sept. 17
Game Time: 11:35 a.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); SportsNet PIT, SportsNet-PIT+ (Pirates); MLB Network (out-of-market only).
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KDKA-FM 93.7 (Pirates)
Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
Wednesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: LHP Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.05)
Boyd, the most pleasant surprise in the Cubs’ rotation this season, won his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays last week. He went five innings, giving up five hits and four earned runs, with two walks and a strikeout.
Since his All-Star Game appearance, his ERA has soared to 5.41 in his last seven starts and he’s gone 2-4 in that stretch. He has struck out 28 and walked 10 in 40.2 innings. He is 14 strikeouts (146) away from posting the second-most strikeouts of his career, which was 159 in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers.
Pirates: RHP Johan Oviedo (2-0, 2.81)
He has spent most of the season on the 60-day injured list and is making just his seventh start of the season. In 25.2 innings he has 29 strikeouts and 14 walks, but batters are hitting only .176 against him. He took a no-decision in his last start against Baltimore, as he allowed five hits and two earned runs in 5.2 innings. He stuck out five and walked three. His last win was on Aug. 30 against Boston, as he went five innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return Sept. 14): Caissie suffered a concussion when he ran into the wall at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker is unlikely to be activated when he’s eligible.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Amaya was the DH at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Palencia continues to play catch but has not thrown off a mound yet.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News