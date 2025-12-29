Cubs Slugger Michael Busch’s Power Knew No Limits During 2025 Season

Michael Busch has emerged as one of the Chicago Cubs’ most powerful players since he arrived before the 2024 season.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect has been steady at first base for Chicago, with a pair of seasons in which he flashed a consistent slash line and showed of the power at the plate.

At one point in 2025, he became the first player named Busch to hit a home run in Busch Stadium, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. That was history that dated back to 1953.

Busch made a little bit of more recent history in 2025, per MLB.com and Statcast.

Michael Busch’s Big Home Run

MLB.com and Statcast recently posted a story about the longest home run each team hit in 2025, and Busch had that honor for the Cubs. On Aug. 29, while Chicago was visiting the Colorado Rockies, the left-handed hitting first baseman pulled an offering over the Rockies’ bullpen in right field and just below the stands behind it. The 466-foot shot was the longest of the season for the Cubs.

Coors Field, the home of the Rockies, sits a mile above sea level and baseballs are known for leaving at a long distance. Busch has three home runs of 450 or better in his three-year career and all have been at Coors. Per MLB.com, he had a 453-footer on Sept. 13, 2024, and a 468-footer two days later. Clearly, the altitude agrees with him.

Busch showed great improvement in 2025, to the point where he landed votes for National League Most Valuable Player and finished 19th in voting. He slashed .261/.343/.523 with an .866 OPS with 34 home runs and 90 RBI. Those were career highs across the board. That built off a 2024 season, his first full MLB season, in which he slashed .248/.335/.440 with a .775, including 21 home runs and 65 RBI.

Michael Busch | David Banks-Imagn Images

Busch has solidified a position that had given the Cubs trouble since Anthony Rizzo was traded to the New York Yankees in 2021. He has since retired and is preparing for an appearance at Cubs Convention alongside his 2016 World Series championship teammates, as this season is the 10th anniversary of the title.

The 28-year-old Busch won’t be going anywhere for a while. He barely has two years of service time and is not eligible for salary arbitration until after the 2026 season. He can’t be a free agent until 2030.

He’s now part of a core of players that Chicago will rely upon to try and build on last year’s playoff berth, which resulted in a five-game loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series.

