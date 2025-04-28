Did Chicago Cubs Snub Their Own Star With Player of the Month Voting?
The Chicago Cubs have been on a tear to start the 2025 season, sitting atop the National League Central with a 17-12 record.
This success has been due to many players coming together and producing at a high level through April, including their superstar trade acquisition, Kyle Tucker, their standout catcher, Carson Kelly, and their young star in the making, Pete Crow-Armstrong.
April has been fun to watch, and with the month nearly at a close, the Cubs recently posted their Player of the Month voting list.
This gives fans the opportunity to vote for whomever they believe was the best player on the team any given month, but the intriguing part is, Crow-Armstrong was left out.
The elected players instead consisted of Tucker, Kelly, Julian Merryweather and Colin Rea, all of whom were deserving of spots. But Crow-Armstrong has been tearing the cover off the baseball in April, and it is hard to justify keeping him off the list.
In April specifically, he has slashed .329/.360/.624 with 17 RBI, 18 runs, five home runs, 11 stolen bases and 21 strikeouts to 11 walks at the time of writing.
Additionally, his fielding has been outstanding with 73 putouts (most in the National League), two assists, no errors and one double play turned, which is good for a perfect 1.000 fielding rate in 261.0 innings of action.
When giving out an award in an attempt to allow fans to vote for the best player on the team over the course of one month, leaving out a player who has produced at that level in the respective span seems asinine.
At the end of the day the team is successful and individual accolades will matter little if they continue to win, but it was an odd omission for someone who could be the next face of this franchise.