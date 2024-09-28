Fan Favorite Chicago Cubs Pitcher Predicted To Land $20.4 Million Contract
It could be the end for some Chicago Cubs players in the coming days, as there's an expectation that a few players on the current roster won't return next season.
Whoever those players might be, it'll be tough to see them go. While the year didn't go as planned, there wasn't one guy in the Cubs locker room who didn't show up ready to work every game.
But there's a chance Chicago will have to say goodbye to one of their fan favorites, a player who was on the 2016 World Series team.
That's veteran Kyle Hendricks, who's, unfortunately, struggled in a big way during the 2024 campaign.
Hendricks is getting up there in age, so his decline doesn't come as much of a surprise.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Cubs, Ryan Taylor of Yahoo Sports reported that he plans to play next season.
“It’s going to take me some time just to get back to focusing on myself," Hendricks said. "I love baseball. I just love playing. So I’m gonna put some time in the offseason. Just want to get back to being me and competing and doing what I need to do on the field."
Still, the right-hander understands that his time could be coming to an end with the organization.
“You just soak in every day and you don’t really want to think about the end, to be honest with you,” Hendricks said. “I’m still kinda at that point where I’m just enjoying this so much with my friends and my teammates. Enjoying going out and playing and trying to win ballgames and just soaking it in as much as I can.”
While the end looks near, there's always a possibility that Hendricks and Chicago will figure out a deal. If they could land him on a favorable contract, taking the risk of him returning to form wouldn't be the worst decision.
However, Spotrac recently predicted his potential contract, and it's one the Cubs should stay away from.
They predicted he'd land a three-year, $20.4 million contract.
At this stage in his career, that's a lot of money to pay the California native.
Hendricks has posted a 6.28 ERA and a WHIP above 1.5, which are numbers that simply won't play for Chicago as they look to make the postseason in 2025.
A proven veteran throughout his career, if this is indeed the end, hopefully, he understands how much Cubs fans love him.