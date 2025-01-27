Former Chicago Cubs Center Fielder Finds New Home with Miami Marlins
The Chicago Cubs have been an active franchise this offseason, particularly in the outfielder department.
The team traded for superstar right fielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, and shed the contract of center fielder Cody Bellinger in a trade with the New York Yankees, solidifying their three starters from left field to right field.
The franchise has made other moves this winter, too, with their most recent being an acquisition of Ryan Pressley in a second trade with the Astros, but one move that they did not make was bringing back former center fielder Albert Almora Jr, who has signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins.
The Marlins announced their group of Spring Training non-roster invitees on Monday morning, with Almora being among the list indicating that they have signed the outfielder to a minor league deal.
Almora is a seven-year veteran of Major League Baseball, spending the first five years of his career in Chicago.
Known more for his glove than his bat, the outfielder batted to a .271/.309/.398 line with the Cubs across 1,316 plate appearances in 489 games with 38 home runs, 134 RBI, and an 84 OPS+.
The rest of his Major League career came in stints with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds, but Almora has not played in a MLB game since 2022.
For his career, the outfielder has batted to a .259/.300/.383 line across 1,605 plate appearances in 600 games with 33 home runs, 163 RBI, and an 80 OPS+.