Former Chicago Cubs Coach Named Finalist for Miami Marlins Manager Job
The Chicago Cubs have had some great coaches in recent memory, including some who will potentially get a chance to be a head coach at the highest level.
That includes Will Venable, who played in the Big Leagues from 2008 to 2016, putting together an impressive career for himself.
Venable joined the Cubs coaching staff shortly after his playing career, which included stops with three clubs.
The former left-handed hitter was with the team from 2018 to 2020 before joining the Boston Red Sox.
In 2017, he was a special assistant to Cubs president Theo Epstein. Venable served as the first base coach in 2018 and 2019 before switching to third base in 2020.
That was just the first stop in his Major League Baseball coaching career, as he's only been promoted since.
According to Craig Mish of MLB Network, he's in a strong position to earn the best promotion of them all.
Venable is one of two finalists for the Miami Marlins head coaching job.
"The Miami Marlins are down to two finalists for their new Manager. Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz and Texas Rangers Associate Manager Will Venable."
The Marlins are in a tough position, but a young manager like Venable might be what the club needs.
A team filled with youngsters, Miami has a long way to go before they'll be in a position to compete for a World Series.
Those are often the jobs young guys get.
The California native, who's only 41 years old, would certainly welcome the challenge of improving one of the worst team in baseball.