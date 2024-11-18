Former Chicago Cubs Fan Favorite Involved in Crazy Lamborghini Theft Story
Kris Bryant was one of the brightest stars in the game of baseball when he began his career with the Chicago Cubs.
Taken second overall in the 2013 MLB draft, he entered the professional ranks with a great pedigree after putting together an incredible amateur career that was not limited to winning multiple collegiate player of the year awards after his final season at the University of San Diego following being named to multiple All-American teams and breaking records.
After two years in the minors where he became the No. 1 prospect in the sport, Bryant kept that momentum going by winning NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and taking home the NL MVP award a season later while helping the Cubs break their historic World Series drought.
He became the first player to ever win a Golden Spikes Award, a Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year Award, and be named Rookie of the Year and MVP in successive seasons.
He also became just the sixth ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in back-to-back campaigns.
Bryant was a megastar, and his future looked bright.
Unfortunately, things have deteriorated for him since that point.
Despite still putting up some of the best hitting numbers in baseball, the slugger never quite was at that same MVP level and became a casualty of Chicago's rebuild when they shipped him to the San Francisco Giants in 2021.
And following the seven-year, $182 million contract he signed with the Colorado Rockies, he is now a shell of his former self as someone who has been plagued by injuries and struggles to produce in the rare instance he's on the field.
Things off the field took a turn for the worse as well.
Bryant was involved in a crazy theft story regarding his 2023 Lamborghini Huracan after it never made it to his offseason home in Las Vegas when he hired a carrier company to ship it from Colorado.
According to Max Levy of The Denver Post, the former Cubs great and his broker contacted police after his car was picked up on Sept. 29 but never made it to his Las Vegas home on Oct. 2.
The case took an even stranger turn when police said that hackers had infiltrated the email system and rerouted the car to take a different route.
Fortunately, the story ends well.
"Members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s auto theft team, U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents and Cherry Hills Village police worked together to find the Lamborghini. The car was spotted Oct. 7, and the driver told police that he owned a maintenance shop and was asked by a Texas man to fix the car’s computer system. The man was later identified as Dat Viet Tieu and was confronted by police when he arrived at Harry Reid International Airport to pick up the Lamborghini," reports Levy.
Detective Justin Smith of the Cherry Hills Village Police Department also told Levy that additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the hacking and related thefts.
Bryant is now reunited with his Lamborghini thanks to the work of the law enforcement members who were involved in this case.
Hopefully that is the last time he is the center of one of these incidents.