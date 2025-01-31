Former Chicago Cubs Infielder Signs with New York Mets
The Chicago Cubs decided to part ways with utility infielder Nick Madrigal earlier this offseason. While he never panned out quite how the Cubs had hoped, he still showed flashes of being a quality depth piece for the team.
Now, Madrigal has found a new home.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Madrigal has agreed to terms with the New York Mets. The deal is pending a physical.
Madrigal is an intriguing addition for the Mets. He's a low-cost player who can be plugged into any hole in the lineup on a day-to-day basis.
During the 2024 MLB season with Chicago, Madrigal ended up playing in 51 games. He ended up driving in 10 RBI without hitting a home run and slashed .221/.280/.256. Obviously, those numbers weren't great.
Back in 2023, Madrigal had a much better season. He played in 92 games, batting .263/.311/.352 to go along with two home runs and 28 RBI.
Even though Madrigal is not going to be a piece that helps power New York to a World Series appearance, he'll give them quality depth.
Unfortunately, things didn't work out for Madrigal with the Cubs. As long as he doesn't come back and hurt Chicago, the hope is that he can figure things out and become a quality piece for the Mets.
All of that being said, the Cubs still have some more work to do this offseason if they can find the right fits. They could use another bullpen arm, possibly another starter, and a big bat would be great.
It will be interesting to see what else happens in Chicago this offseason.