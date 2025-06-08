Former Chicago Cubs Reliever Agrees To Deal With NL Contenders
In an effort to turn their bullpen performance around, the Chicago Cubs made a move to shake things up near the end of May.
On May 24, the Cubs decided to designate Julian Merryweather for assignment. After not being claimed, he was released on May 30, ending his tenure with the team that spanned parts of three seasons.
The veteran righty was originally claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays in January 2023.
More news: Is Chicago Cubs Catcher Deserving Candidate for NL All-Star Starting Spot?
Merryweather was excellent in his first season with Chicago, recording a 3.38 ERA across 72 innings, becoming an integral part of the team’s bullpen with a 0.9 bWAR.
What stood out the most was his robust strikeout numbers, recording 98, resulting in an impressive 12.3 K/9 and 32.3% strikeout rate.
Unfortunately, he was unable to ever replicate those numbers, as he struggled in 2024 with a 6.60 ERA across 15 innings. Things didn’t get much better in 2025, with Merryweather recording a 5.79 ERA in 21 appearances and 18.2 innings before being designated for assignment.
More news: How Solidified Is Pete Crow-Armstrong's MVP Campaign? More Than You Think
It didn’t take too long for him to find a new franchise to play for, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has revealed that the New York Mets have signed him to a deal.
The pressure will be on for him to perform at a high level with the Mets already having one of the best bullpens in the MLB.
Their bullpen ERA of 2.89 entering play on June 7 is the second best in baseball, behind only the San Francisco Giants with a 2.35.
For More Cubs Coverage, Head to Cubs On SI