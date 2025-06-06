How Solidified Is Pete Crow-Armstrong's MVP Campaign? More Than You Think
While the Chicago Cubs have catapulted themselves into World Series contention from 2024 to 2025, Pete Crow-Armstrong has taken the baseball world by storm. His blend of power and speed is captivating to the eye, and having an electric young player like that wearing a marquee uniform for a historic brand is exciting for fans.
Not only is Crow-Armstrong fun to watch, but he's establishing himself as one of the best players in the MLB and more people are starting to see it.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put out a list of "50 Bold Takes 60 Games into 2025 Season" and claims that Crow-Armstrong is the clear favorite to win National League MVP this year. He notes that his 3.8 bWAR is second in the MLB behind only New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and that his 3.6 fWAR leads the NL.
When combining Crow-Armstrong's blend of power and contact with his elite defensive ability in the outfield, he makes a very complete case. Miller notes that Shohei Ohtani is still the favorite due to his track record of success. But since Ohtani has yet to pitch this season, it gives Crow-Armstrong more leverage. Last season, Ohtani was such a better hitter than New York Mets shortstop and runner-up Francisco Lindor that the outstanding defensive shortstop did not seem to matter. This year, it's different.
"And unlike last year, when the gap between Ohtani and Francisco Lindor was so wide that the 'at least one of them brings a glove to the ballpark' argument held minimal water," Miller wrote on the difference between last year's race and this one. "PCA as the early front-runner for the NL's Platinum Glove—while also on pace for better than 40 home runs and 55 stolen bases—is a big deal here."
Crow-Armstrong is slashing .276/.314/.552 with 15 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 21 stolen bases. When combined with the Cubs' overall team success, his case feels very strong and could be the strongest if kept up through 162 games.