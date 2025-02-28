Former Chicago Cubs Standout Infielder To Miss Entire Season With Brutal Injury
A former Chicago Cubs infielder has received a heavy dose of bad news in the injury department
As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Nick Madrigal has to undergo surgery on a fractured left shoulder and is likely to miss the entire 2025 season after signing a one-year split deal with the New York Mets.
Madrigal - who spent the last three seasons with the Cubs before being non-tendered by the team after this past season - was expected to play a major role for the Mets as a fill in for multiple spots within in the infield.
Originally a first round, top-five overall selection for the Chicago White Sox, Madrigal has never quite lived up to his status as a prospect. Spending the first two years of his big league career with the White Sox, he wound up being traded from the crosstown rival in the Craig Kimbrel deal at the trade deadline in 2021.
Not making his Cubs debut until 2022, Madrigal struggled immensely for large portions of the 202 total games he played for Chicago.
With an overall Cubs career slash line of .251/.304/.312 and an OPS+ of 73, the soon-to-be 28-year-old was never exactly a force at the plate.
Seemingly having wound up in a good situation with New York which would give him the chance to earn an MLB role once again, it's unfortunate to see his career further derailed with injuries.
Fans in Chicago will certainly be tracking his progress as he tries to make a comeback now likely not until 2026.