Former Chicago Cubs Star Anthony Rizzo Speaks Out On Wrigley Return
When the Chicago Cubs made the decision to trade star first baseman Anthony Rizzo back in 2021, it was an emotional moment. Not just for the fans, but for the franchise and Rizzo as well.
Rizzo was an instrumental part of turning the Cubs back around. He helped lead them to a World Series in 2016. Those are things that no one will ever forget, especially Rizzo.
Since the trade, Rizzo has yet to return to Wrigley Field. That will change in September, a date that the former Chicago star is very much looking forward to.
In a recent quote, as shared by the Chicago Sun-Times, Rizzo spoke out about his return to Chicago. It's clear that he has the dates circled on his calendar.
“We’re going back to Wrigley. It will be fun, it will be special. We’re still trying to win a playoff berth and should be in a great position, health-wise. But it’s a long ways away.”
He continued forward, talking more about his return to the city that holds such a special place in his heart.
“Having a day off [before the Cubs series] will be nice. It will be fun to go back, but it’s so far away. To think about that is crazy.”
Rizzo talked about the struggles that Chicago has had since he was shipped out of town. He hopes the best for the Cubs, but he's only focused on helping his current team succeed.
“I hope the organization does well. I had great years there. I love it here [in New York]. It’s been a lot of fun for me, to be in another organization and how much the clubhouse and city has embraced me. But nothing here will ever take away my time in Chicago. It’s two different stories.”
Needless to say, Rizzo's return to Wrigley Field will be an emotional moment. The fans are going to give him an amazing welcoming and Rizzo is sure to have a surreal moment. Both parties are going to enjoy having him back in town.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Rizzo has not had the best year of his career. He has struggled some with consistency.
In the 64 games he has played for the New York Yankees, he has batted .224 to go along with seven home runs and 25 RBI's. There have been rumblings that New York could look to trade for an upgrade at first base.
No matter what ends up happening between Rizzo and the Yankees, he'll always be loved in Chicago. In fact, fans have constantly hoped that the Cubs would reunite with the first baseman in the years since he left. Perhaps that still has a chance to happen down the road.
Either way, Chicago and Rizzo are clearly excited about the September series and it's going to be a very special moment to watch.