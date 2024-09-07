Former Chicago Cubs Star Gets Massive Reception in Emotional Return
Anthony Rizzo doesn't play for the Chicago Cubs anymore, but he'll always be a Cub at heart.
Rizzo returned to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon for the first time since July 2021, when Chicago traded him to the New York Yankees. While he still plays for the Yankees, who are in town for a three-game weekend series, that didn't stop Cubs fans from showering Rizzo with love, support and plenty of homemade signs.
The veteran first baseman received multiple standing ovations from the 40,101 fans in attendance. The first came during a pregame ceremony when he ran out onto the field and saluted the crowd, waving his hat and raising both arms in the air.
He received another before his first at-bat of the game, when he led off the top of the second inning against Jordan Wicks. The team honored him again by playing his walk-up music as he strolled to the plate.
While Rizzo grounded out there, he singled to left in his second at-bat leading off the top of the fourth. Even with Chicago down 3-0 at that point, he still received some light applause.
Rizzo will always have a special place in Cubs fans hearts. He spent 10 seasons with Chicago from 2012 to 2021, making three All-Star teams and winning four Gold Gloves. He also helped the Cubs end their historic 108-year championship drought in 2016, catching the final out of the World Series at first base.
Off the field, Rizzo had an enormous impact on the community as well. A cancer survivor himself, he founded the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation to help children and their families who are battling cancer. On Thursday, he spent his off day visiting the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
Now 35, Rizzo appears to be approaching the end of his MLB career. His performance has declined over the past two seasons as he's dealt with injuries, and he'll likely be a free agent this winter if New York declines his $17 million team option. If nobody signs him, he may retire.
If this is Rizzo's final season, at least he got to make one more trip to Wrigley Field before hanging up his spikes.