Former Chicago Cubs World Series Hero Bracing for Emotional Return
More than three years after the Chicago Cubs traded Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees, he's finally coming home.
Rizzo will return to Wrigley Field for the first time since 2021 when the Yankees visit the Cubs on Friday for the start of a three-game weekend series. His last game at Wrigley was on July 28, 2021, when he went 1-for-4 in Chicago's 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
The following day, Rizzo was traded to New York with cash in exchange for prospects Kevin Alcantara and Alexander Vizcaino, neither of whom have reached the majors. The 35-year-old slugger has remained with the Yankees ever since, although age and injuries have diminished his performance over the past several seasons.
Rizzo, who spent 10 seasons with the Cubs and helped them end their 108-year championship drought in 2016, was already getting emotional ahead of Friday's series opener.
“As far as closure to that, I think that door will always be open in Chicago," Rizzo told the New York Post. "The amount of respect I have for the fan base there and the love I have for them and the Cubs will never be [matched].”
Rizzo and his teammates spent Thursday's off day in the Windy City. Rizzo used his free time to visit the Lurie Children's Hospital through his charity, The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.
The star first baseman made countless memories and fans during his tenure with the Cubs from 2012 to 2021. On the field, he made three straight All-Star teams from 2014 to 2016, finishing top-10 in the NL MVP voting each time. He also won four Gold Gloves for his stellar defense.
Rizzo's biggest highlight came during Game 7 of the 2016 World Series against the Cleveland Guardians, when he caught Kris Bryant's throw for the final out to clinch the franchise's first championship in over a century.
Rizzo's return comes less than a month after Chicago welcomed back another key member of that title-winning team -- Detroit Tigers infielder Javy Baez.
Like Baez, Rizzo is having a down year by his standards, batting just .224/.286/.343 with eight home runs, 31 RBI and -0.6 WAR. New York will likely decline his $17 million team option this offseason and make him a free agent, at which point he may retire following his 14th MLB season.
Regardless of what happens this winter, Cubs fans will surely be happy to celebrate a player who brought them so much joy for so many years, even if he does play for one of the most hated teams in professional sports now.