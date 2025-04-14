Former Cubs World Series Hero Heads to Injured List with Troubling Issue
It’s been five years since a Chicago Cubs World Series hero was on the roster, but every time he suffers a new injury, it registers on the north side of town.
Kris Bryant, who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Cubs, was moved to the 10-day injured list on Monday by the Colorado Rockies due to lumbar degenerative disc disease.
Catcher Braxton Fulford had his contract selected to take Bryant’s place on the roster.
Since he joined the Rockies before the 2022 season, he has played just 170 games and has missed time due to various injuries, including a heel bruise, finger fracture and rib contusion. He’s also had back issues, but the fact that his issue has a degenerative feature is something to monitor, especially since the Rockies haven’t provided a prognosis for Bryant’s new condition.
With the Rockies, he hasn’t been productive at the plate, as he’s slashed .244/.324/.370 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI.
Before the now 33-year-old infielder was fighting injuries, he was one of the top young stars on the Cubs, as he made his debut in 2015 and helped the franchise end its long World Series title drought the following season.
His first two years with the Cubs were brilliant. He was the National League rookie of the year in 2015, followed by an NL MVP award the following season. He was a NL All-Star both seasons and was seventh in MVP voting in 2017. He’s also made two other All-Star Game appearances.
With the Cubs he slashed .279/.378/.508 with 160 home runs and 465 RBI before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the 2021 trade deadline.