San Diego Padres, Former Chicago Cubs World Series Champ Agree to Contract
The San Diego Padres are working to solve their outfield depth problem by agreed to a deal with former Chicago Cubs star Jason Heyward, per a report in The Athletic.
The team has not made a formal announcement. The report also noted the Padres are working to sign another outfielder, Connor Joe.
Heyward played for the Cubs from 2016-2022, after which he migrated to the Dodgers for the 2023 season.
Since he left Chicago, his production has been up-and-down. With the Dodgers in 2023, he got regular playing time, mostly in right field, and slashed .269/340/.473/.813 with 15 home runs and 40 RBI. It was his most powerful season since 2019, when he hit 21 home runs and drove in 62 RBI.
Last season was more difficult. He slashed .208/.289/.393/.682 with six home runs and 28 RBI in 63 games. He lost playing time and the Dodgers ultimately designated him for assignment and then released him.
He landed in Houston as a free agent, as the Astros were looking for depth in their outfield. His slash numbers ticked up only slightly — .218/.283/.473/.756 — with four home runs and nine RBI in 24 games. He did help the Astros win the AL West.
Houston made no move to sign him and the 35-year-old became a free agent.
Heyward signed an eight-year, $184 million deal with the Cubs before the 2016 season.
In seven seasons with the Cubs he slashed .245/.323/.377/.700 with 62 home runs and 289 RBI. He also won two Gold Gloves with the Cubs. He remains a quality defender, but at this point in his career his is likely a left-handed hitting platoon outfielder who can DH and serve as a late-inning defensive replacement.
Heyward is a 15-year veteran who broke in with Atlanta in 2010. He was an All-Star and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2010. He’s also a five-time Gold Glove outfielder but hasn’t won one since 2017.
Chicago’s outfield situation right now is steady. The Cubs traded three players to the Astros for right fielder Kyle Tucker and then flipped Cody Bellinger to the Yankees to make room for Pete Crow-Armstrong to be their starting center fielder. Three-time Gold Glove winner Ian Happ will start in left field.
Chicago also has Seiya Suzuki, who has started for the Cubs but can be a quality fourth outfielder and occasional DH. The rest of the outfield depth chart is filled with young players and prospects, including top outfield prospect Owen Caissie.