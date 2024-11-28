Former Exec Says Chicago Cubs 'Are Not Trying To Move' Star Slugger Despite Reports
Reports have indicated the Chicago Cubs want to move on from Cody Bellinger.
He opted into his deal and will be paid $27.5 million in 2025, a massive amount to pay for a player who didn't produce at the level he needed to last year.
With the winter meetings approaching, some believe Bellinger will be moved.
If the Cubs are looking to trade him, that's the time to do so.
However, despite all the reports indicating they're actively shopping the former MVP, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported on Monday that Chicago isn't looking to move him.
"The Cubs are not trying to move Bellinger as they believe he will be better next season. However, that's not going to stop them from listening to interested teams. Bellinger will make $27.5 million in 2025 and has a $25 million player option in 2026 with a $5 million buyout. He has a much better chance of bouncing back than [Jordan] Montgomery, so I can't see the Cubs having interest in that swap of bad contracts."
That's an interesting development.
While he added the Cubs won't stop taking offers on him, it's an surprising to hear this new information stating they aren't trying to trade him.
Bowden, a former MLB executive, was asked if Chicago would trade Bellinger for Jordan Montgomery, a deal that would see two of the worst contracts in Major League Baseball moved for one another.
While the idea makes sense in some ways, the Cubs don't have a reason to take on Montgomery's big contract as a left-handed pitcher.
Bellinger is also a season removed from being somewhat of what he once was.
While his performance in 2024 didn't live up to what they were hoping for, he was the 2023 NL Comeback Player of the Year.
It's interesting that Bowden doesn't believe Chicago is looking to move on from him unless something comes to them since it was previously reported they were looking to make a deal with teams around the league, but no one was interested in him.
Still, it's early in the offseason, so if they want to trade him, the front office shouldn't stop now.
If Bellinger is on the roster in 2025, it wouldn't be the worst thing.
He's proven he can be as good as anyone when he's at his best, and the Cubs will have to hope that'll be the case during this upcoming year.