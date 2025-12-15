Why Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Is A Great Fit For Team USA In World Baseball Classic

Nico Hoerner has lived up to his first-round pick status with the Chicago Cubs since he arrived in the Majors in 2019.

In his seven years in Chicago, he’s slashed .282/.340/.384 with 36 home runs and 278 RBI. He’s won two Gold Gloves and even finished 19th in National League MVP voting last month. He’s not a superstar, but he’s the type of player that all teams want — tough, gritty, willing to do whatever it takes, no matter the position.

It’s the biggest reason why Alex Cohen, one of the voices of the Cubs at Marquee Sports Network, said recently that Hoerner would make a great fit for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Mark Cohen on Nico Hoerner’s WBC Fit

Hoerner is going to go in and take over Team USA, and that’s not the point of including him on the team, according to Cohen. In a tournament like the WBC — which is done in two weeks — a player with Hoerner’s ability to play multiple positions, along with his make-up at the plate, is an asset.

“I think he’s somebody that Team USA could really use.”@voiceofcohen2 wants to see Nico Hoerner in the World Baseball Classic! pic.twitter.com/X0qc1NeKsK — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 12, 2025

“I think he’s someone the USA could really use,” Cohen said. “Looking at it from a depth perspective because Nico has position flexibility. Remember, throughout his career he’s played third, he’s played short, he’s played second, he’s played a little outfield. From a versatility standpoint, especially in the international game, a guy who can play all of those positions [is valuable]. He can run, he makes a lot of contact against strikeout-heaving pitchers from international teams. I think he’s someone Team USA could really use.”

Hoerner has played 500 games at second base and 210 at shortstop. He’s played eight games at third base, four in center field, and four in left field in his MLB career.

Several players have already accepted invitations to play for Team USA per CBS Sports, led by American League MVP and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who is expected to play in the outfield with Arizona’s Corbin Carroll and Hoerner’s teammate, Pete Crow-Armstrong.

Nico Hoerner | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr., and Milwaukee’s Brice Turang are expected to be part of the infielder. Seattle’s Cal Raleigh and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith have already been tapped to play catcher.

One Cubs pitcher, Matthew Boyd, has been selected, along with National League Cy Young winner and Pittsburgh star Paul Skenes. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber is expected to play at designated hitter.

Other players selected for Team USA are Boston reliever Garrett Whitlock, Tampa Bay reliever Garrett Cleavinger, and Tampa Bay reliever Griffin Jax. The roster is subject to change until the WBC begins.

The 20-team tournament begins on March 5. Team USA will play in a bracket with Mexico, Italy, Great Britain, and Brazil. The championship game is set for March 17 at loanDepot Park in Miami. The US was in the championship game in 2023, losing to Team Japan.

