Former MLB Executive Praises Chicago Cubs for Superstar Acquisition This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs shocked the baseball world when they came away as the winners in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes.
They acquired him from the Houston Astros in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith in what was the biggest trade of the offseason.
The Cubs made a ton of moves this winter, signing six players to Major League contracts and completing 10 different trades, including the one for Tucker.
Out of all of those moves, it was the acquisition of the three-time All-Star that Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) selected as their best of the offseason.
“Trading for Kyle Tucker, who gives the Cubs the superstar position player they’ve been missing and a hitter who can carry the team when the rest of the lineup is slumping. Tucker is a 30-homer/30-stolen base talent and a true five-tool player,” the former MLB executive wrote.
When a team makes a splash of that magnitude, it is a no-brainer to select that transaction as the best one.
Tucker is a legitimate superstar and one of the top position players in baseball.
Despite playing in only 78 games last year with 339 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs with 13 doubles, en route to a 4.7 WAR campaign. He added 11 stolen bases without being caught and had 49 RBI.
The season prior, he led the American League with 112 RBI.
He has an eye-popping 139 OPS+ in his career with a 138 Rbat+ as one of the most productive sluggers in the game.
Tucker hits the ball hard with regularity but isn’t an all-or-nothing batter. He has a strikeout rate well below the league average in his career and takes walks more frequently than the average Major Leaguer, as well.
A total package at the plate, he is considered a true five-tool player because he also gets the job done defensively.
He already has one Gold Glove Award on his resume, putting himself in a position to break the bank with his next contract.
Set to be a free agent after the 2025 campaign, Chicago should try to work out an extension with him.
Alas, there is essentially a zero percent chance the Cubs will be able to get a deal done during the season since he is so close to hitting the market.
With his closest comparison for his next contract being Juan Soto, who just signed a 15-year, $765 million megadeal with the New York Mets, it makes sense from Tucker’s perspective to play the year out, stay healthy and see what kind of offers roll in.
Of course, that is a doomsday scenario for the Cubs, which could turn their best move of the offseason into one of the worst.
If he departs after one year and the team doesn’t make the playoffs, let alone win a World Series, this trade will be viewed through a much more negative lens since Smith is tearing it up in spring training and looks like a future star himself.