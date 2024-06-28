Former MLB Star Proposes Cubs, Blue Jays Trade for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be a team to keep a close eye on ahead of the MLB trade deadline next month. Whether they end up aggressively trying to buy talent or actually end up selling, Jed Hoyer is likely to make a move or two.
More than likely, the Cubs are not going to turn into sellers. They didn't hire Craig Counsell for big money to get into a rebuild.
Instead, they'll likely look to acquire players that can help them both this season, but also in the future.
One name that has been thrown around as a potential trade target is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman may not be available, but there has been speculation that the right offer could force the Blue Jays to consider moving him.
Former MLB star Mark DeRosa has now thrown out Chicago and Toronto as potential trade partners. He even suggested a trade between the two teams that would feature Guerrero.
DeRosa suggested, during a segment on MLB Network, that the Cubs and Blue Jays could work out a deal that would send Guerrero, Chris Bassitt, and Yimi Garcia to Chicago in exchange for Michael Busch, Owen Caissie, and Matt Shaw.
Looking at the trade, the value would be good for both teams involved. Bassitt and Garcia would give the Cubs help in the bullpen. Garcia could give them an option at closer if they opted to give him that shot.
Clearly, Guerrero would be the prize of this trade. He would be a long-term pickup for Chicago at first base. In 2024, he has hit .288/.368/.435 to go along with 10 home runs and 40 RBI. Those numbers would be a huge lift for the Cubs' lineup.
On the other side of the trade, the Blue Jays would be getting excellent value. Busch has shown big talent at first base for Chicago this season, while both Caissie and Shaw are excellent prospects for the future.
If this option is actually possible, the Cubs should pursue it with everything they have. Guerrero is that much of an impact player and he would fill one of the biggest needs that the team has right now.
All of that being said, Chicago fans should buckle up. The next few weeks are going to be full of a lot of rumors. If the Cubs can come out of the deadline with Guerrero, it would be a huge win.