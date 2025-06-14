Chicago Cubs Hold Paul Skenes to Five or Fewer Innings for Second Time in 2025
Paul Skenes has an argument for the best starting pitcher in baseball for his power and ability to throw strikes at will. His knack for pounding the zone has led him to be one of the best distance starters in the MLB.
Skenes had 91.0 innings pitched in 14 starts entering his matchup agains the Chicago Cubs on Friday, going 7.0 or more innings five times and getting to 8.0 innings twice. He went 7.2 innings for one run allowed in his last start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
But the Cubs have fared very well in minimizing Skenes' elite talent, including Friday, when they held him to 5.0 for just the second time this season for four hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.
Skenes' day was thoroughly shortened by his 35-pitch third inning, highlighted by a 10-pitch battle against Kyle Tucker and nine pitches against Matt Shaw.
Skenes' second time going 5.0 was against the Cubs on May 1, allowing five hits and three runs. His only other start going less than 6.0 innings was his first of 2025 against the Miami Marlins on March 27, going for 5.1 innings with three hits and two earned runs.
Skenes' first two career starts were against Chicago, combining for three runs over ten innings. He got his first career win in the second outing in a 9-3 Pirates victory.
Skenes dropped his ERA from 1.88 to 1.78. Carmen Mlodzinski came in to replace him.
Cubs starter Cade Horton made a solid start of his own, going for 5.2 innings for three hits and no runs.
