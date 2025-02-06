Free-Agent Slugger Should Avoid Chicago Cubs After New Analytics Reveal
The Chicago Cubs are still in hot pursuit of the top free agent available, appearing like they may even be one of the final suitors for Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman.
Initially only reported to be interested in Bregman on a short term deal containing opt outs, they have remained in the sweepstakes at this late juncture and seem to have at least a relatively competitive offer on the table. But is it even wise for the Cubs to make a serious pursuit of the two-time All-Star?
During an appearance with Buster Olney on ESPN, analytics guru Paul Hembekides argued that Wrigley Field is the worst possible destination for Bregman's game.
"He should avoid the Chicago Cubs at all costs," Hembekides said of Bregman. "[Wrigley Field] is the most difficult ballpark of any for a right-handed hitter to double, which is basically the most important skill Alex Bregman needs to be chasing...if I'm Alex Bregman I'm doing the very opposite, I'm looking at Toronto and Boston and saying 'how do I get myself on a prove it contract in an environment that matches my swing."
Daikin Park — formerly Minute Maid Park — in Houston was perfectly suited to Bregman's game with a short left field porch, but Wrigley is a significant margin deeper in left. It's not to say the slugger would have zero success in Chicago, but it is likely that his already declining home run numbers would go down even further.
It stands to reason to think Bregman will have to hit more doubles in order to have success in a different park — assuming it's not Fenway Park — and the numbers do reflect the difficulty of Wrigley to accomplish that.
With all that being said, Bregman is one of the most technically gifted hitters of the last decade and would certainly be able to adjust to whatever environment he needs to still be productive.
No matter what ball park he's in, he's still a premier third baseman and capable of being the final piece to push the Cubs lineup over the edge into the category of championship contention.
Given Chicago is still involved, it's safe to say president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and company are not incredibly concerned about Bregman's game not being a perfect translation into Wrigleyville and think he'll be able to make it work.
If the Cubs do sign Bregman however, it's worth keeping an eye on what his numbers look like at home versus on the road.