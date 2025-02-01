Chicago Cubs Are Aggressively Pursuing Shocking Free Agent, MLB Insider Says
The Chicago Cubs have surprised many over the last couple of weeks by getting involved in the sweepstakes for the top free agent batter available who has had trouble landing a deal to his liking.
To the shock of many, the Cubs have emerged as a surprise suitor for Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman, a role he could seamlessly slot into in Chicago and potentially push the Cubbies into the category of World Series contender.
While fans dreamed of the possibility of Bregman manning the hot corner at Wrigley, the prevailing thought was that it was likely a pipe dream. Having interest is one thing, having enough interest to make a realistically acceptable offer is another.
That pessimism seemed to be confirmed when it was reported that while Chicago did love Bregman, they were only interested in the type of short term deal they brought Cody Bellinger to town. The two-time World Series champion did not sound inclined to even be considering a contract like that.
However, a shocking new report emerged on Friday from MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden, who said the Cubs are the most aggressive team pursuing Bregman at the moment.
What exactly that means remains to be seen, but is it perhaps possible Chicago has come up from its reported initial likely three-year offer containing opt outs?
It's unlikely president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and company suddenly made a lengthy mega-deal. But the way Bregman's free agency has developed, it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Cubs have upped that offer if Bregman really is interested in playing in the Windy City.
The fact he remains unsigned indicates that he either has desired locations he wants to play or hasn't gotten the offer that makes him willing to sign with that team.
If the Cubs are in fact one of those teams for Bregman - and it makes a lot of sense to think they would be - perhaps the two sides will compromise and come to an agreement that works for both.
Free agency is just weeks away and the slugger is going to have to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later. Whether or not that decision involves him playing in the Windy City is a question mark, but it certainly feels like less of a dream today than it did a week ago.